Friday night basketball, Huntington boys clinch playoff birth, Woden girls soar to next round

The Guy and Dorothy Davis Court inside Shands Gym saw plenty of high school action Friday night with two win-or-go-home games.

The action started off with Huntington taking on Hudson in boys action. The winner would earn the final playoff spot out of the 21-4A district. Huntington pulled away in the third quarter with hot shooting. The Red Devil defense also only allowed 19 second half points and won 63-46. They will now face defending state champion Silsbee in the Bi-District round on Monday night in Livingston. Silsbee is also the number one ranked team in the state.

After the all-Angelina County game concluded, the girls took the court. Seventh ranked Woden took on Colmesniel in the Area round of the 2A playoffs. Woden came out on fire from three point range and never looked back. The Lady Eagles won 69-33. They will now face Timpson who beat Evadale at Zavalla High School. The game details have not been set yet. The winner will go to the region semi-finals.

There were other Area round games tonight as well:

Woden 69, Colmesniel 33

Grapeland 79, Axtell 28

Lovelady 48, Hubbard 35

Timpson 63, Evadale 31

Martinsville 51, Coolidge 14

