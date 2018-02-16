Boys Basketball playoffs begin Monday

The Boys Basketball playoffs begin on Monday and Tuesday with Bi-District action.

Below is the current schedule for teams in the Pineywoods. Games will be updated once we receive them.

6A

Lufkin vs Rockwall - Tyler Junior College, Monday 7pm

5A

Nacogdoches vs Waco High - Fairfield High School, Tuesday 7:30 pm

4A

Center vs Kilgore - Nacogdoches High School, Tuesday 6 pm

Huntington vs Silsbee - Livingston High School, Monday 7pm

Diboll vs Little Cypress - Kountze High School, Monday 7:30 pm

3A

Central Heights vs Trinity - Hudson High School, Tuesday TBD

Central vs Hempstead - Huntsville High School, Monday 7pm

2A

Lovelady vs Kernes - Leon High School, Tuesday 6pm

Grapeland vs Italy - Fairfield High School, Monday 6pm

Shelbyville vs Alto - Central Heights, Monday 7:30 pm

Cushing vs Woden - Tenaha High School, Tuesday 7:30 pm

Pineywoods Academy vs Sabine Pass, Colmesniel High School, Tuesday 6:30 pm

1A

Martinsville - TBD