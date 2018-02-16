Boys Basketball playoffs begin Monday

The Boys Basketball playoffs begin on Monday and Tuesday with Bi-District action.
Below is the current schedule for teams in the Pineywoods. Games will be updated once we receive them.
6A
Lufkin vs Rockwall - Tyler Junior College, Monday 7pm
5A
Nacogdoches vs Waco High - Fairfield High School, Tuesday 7:30 pm
4A
Center vs Kilgore - Nacogdoches High School, Tuesday 6 pm
Huntington vs Silsbee - Livingston High School, Monday 7pm
Diboll vs Little Cypress - Kountze High School, Monday 7:30 pm
3A
Central Heights vs Trinity - Hudson High School, Tuesday TBD
Central vs Hempstead - Huntsville High School, Monday 7pm
2A
Lovelady vs Kernes - Leon High School, Tuesday 6pm
Grapeland vs Italy - Fairfield High School, Monday 6pm
Shelbyville vs Alto - Central Heights, Monday 7:30 pm
Cushing vs Woden - Tenaha High School, Tuesday 7:30 pm
Pineywoods Academy vs Sabine Pass, Colmesniel High School, Tuesday 6:30 pm
1A
Martinsville - TBD
