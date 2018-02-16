Cushing basketball looking to prove doubters wrong

The Cushing Bearkats are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs and prove doubters wrong.

Last year the team made it to the playoffs but lost in the bi-district round to Shelbyville. That loss has only motivated the team.

"It has motivated us," senior captain Diangelo Blakemore said. "It has us looking for revenge."

Under first-year head coach Marlon Garrett, the team went 27-4 and 10-0 in district 21-2A. The team clinched the district title, something not done since 1964. On Thursday night, the current team met up with the 64' team in a special net cutting celebration.

"It was an honor to do that," Blakemore said. "We got to see the guys that did that and then we were able to talk with them about what we did."

The team believes they have a real shot at state and are not just going to be happy with making it to the postseason.

"Getting beat out in the first round last year just has motivated us to strive to do better and go deeper," senior captain Austin Davis said. " We can make it to state if we can go in and just play with a level head like we have been playing."

The Bearkats are currently ranked 9th in the state. To make it out of the Regional Tournament will be tough. Region III boast 9 of the top 25 teams are in the region.

"It is tough to get through the district," Garret said. "Anyone of those teams can win state."

The team knows when they walk into the Tenaha gym on Tuesday night to play Woden, they will be ready for a physical game.

"They expect us to be like we are in football and play down for people but this is our main sport," Blakemore said. "We are going to give it our all."

