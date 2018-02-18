Lufkin's VFW Post 1836 plans to downsize, putting building up for sale

For several decades, the VFW Post 1836 has been a staple in the Lufkin community for its annual fall carnival among other events.

"We just had our 80th anniversary last year," said Chelsea Bostick, quarter master of Post 1836.

It has been surviving from the carnival profits, barely making ends meet. But as bills continued to rise, the members were faced a hard decision.

"It's been hard looking at the books with the post here," Bostick said.



As a result, the post is planning to downsize and put the building up for sale. The decision to sell the building which hosts veterans and community events at the VFW Post 1836 wasn't an easy one.



"It's tough putting those numbers out and showing our people that its hard for us to sustain the post itself and then throw it back to the community," Bostick said.

The VFW's biggest fundraiser of the year is its annual carnival. It draws thousands of people to Deep East Texas for a day of fun, rides and of course fair food.



"It's going to be sad, but you know, you can have a pretty building but it's not any good if you don't help the community or its veterans and that's the main thing," said Jimmie Mosby, commander.



Both Mosby and Bostick said a decrease in veteran membership and pilling of bills played a huge factor into the decision to sell the building.



"We have to do something. You know the VFW is not here to look pretty and pay our bills," Mosby said. "We're here to help our veterans, help the community, do our community service and we do a lot of community service too."



As they gear up to find a new home, the post said they are aiming to sell the location after this year's carnival. They are looking to relocate to a smaller 20 -acre property to meet their future needs.



Meanwhile, the carnival is scheduled for the first weekend of October.

