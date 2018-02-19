Crockett man arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, police say

Deep moisture will combine with a slow moving cold front to generate some bouts of heavy rainfall this week.More >>
Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20th for several counties in deep East Texas.More >>
A Trinity man has been charged with escape after he allegedly got a temporary release from the city jail and left the emergency room at a Hunstville hospital.More >>
A suspect is in custody following a standoff Sunday night in Crockett.More >>
For several decades, the VFW Post 1836 has been a staple in the Lufkin community for its annual fall carnival among other events.More >>
