Crockett man arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, police say

A suspect is in custody following a standoff Sunday night in Crockett.

Police were called to the 100 block of J.B. McDuff Drive around 8:00 p.m., where officers said 25-year-old Zvondrick Perry was reportedly threatening to kill a neighbor.

This is not the first instance of Perry being accused of making threats to neighbors, according to police.

When officers arrived, Perry would not come out of his home.

After Perry ignored two hours of requests for him to surrender, a search warrant was obtained and officers forced their way into the house.

Perry was detained without incident and will be booked in the Houston County Jail on a charged of terroristic threat.

