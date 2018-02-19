Trinity County Constable: Jail inmate who walked away from ER charged with escape

A Trinity man has been charged with escape after he allegedly got a temporary release from the city jail and left the emergency room at a Hunstville hospital.

Justin Michael Hanson, 22, was arrested as he walked out of court on Feb. 16. He was charged with Class A misdemeanor escape. Constable Mark Cole said a bond amount of $2,500 has been recommended, but that decision is up to the judge.

According to Cole, Hanson got a temporary release from the city jail on Feb. 11 after he made a medical complaint. Ventura EMS personnel transported him to Hunstville Memorial Hospital, where he was being evaluated by hospital staff.

However, during his short stay in the hospital’s ER, medical staff returned to his room and found that he left. His gown was found on the bed.

Hanson still had to serve four more days of jail time because of traffic fines he pleaded no contest to, Cole said.

Because Hanson failed to return to the city jail, Cole forwarded the information to Trinity County Attorney Joe Bell, and Bell said it is classified as an escape.

Cole and Constable Tommy Park arrested Hanson as he was walking out of court on Feb. 16, and he was taken to the Trinity County Jail.

