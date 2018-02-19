Former Lufkin pitcher Trey Cumbie named National Pitcher of the Week

Former Lufkin pitcher Trey Cumbie has been given a national honor after only one game this season.

The University of Houston junior was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, the organization announced Monday. In the season opener against Holy Cross, Cumbie had a career high 12 strikeouts. In his five innings of work, Cumbie had 6 straight strikeouts in the 2nd and 3rd innings. His previous career high came last season when he struck out 11 batters in a game against Tulane.

After getting the American Conference pitcher of the year last season, Cumbie was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 38th round of the MLB draft. Cumbie though, decided to come back to school. This season Cumbie was named to the American Conference Preseason Team, The American Conference Preseason Pitcher of the year and to the USA Baseball Golden Spike Award Preseason watch List.

