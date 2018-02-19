Nacogdoches swimmer Jesse Stovall brings home the gold

Jesse Stovall can now call herself a state champion.

The Nacogdoches senior brought home two medals from the 2018 UIL State Swim Meet this past weekend. Stovall won gold in the 50 Freestyle and silver in the 100 Freestyle.

"We were nervous going into the events," Nacogdoches swim coach Carrie Scroggins said. "Especially in the 50, because a half-second can separate last from first. We were definitely nervous about how close it could be."

This was the fourth time Stovall swam in the 50 meter race at state. She had never done better than ninth. This was her only time in the 100 meter race.

"It was rewarding to see," Scroggins said. " She has put a lot into it. She eats right. She sleeps right. She handles her school work."

