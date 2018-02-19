Early voting locations for March primaries

Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20th for several counties in deep East Texas.

Below we have a list of the early voting polling locations and information for contested races in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Rusk, and more.

Angelina County: http://www.angelinacounty.net/files/pdf/earlypolling.pdf

Nacogdoches County: https://buff.ly/2obpGNa

Cherokee County: https://buff.ly/2obpXja

Rusk County: https://buff.ly/2obVaCT

Houston County: Democrat- https://buff.ly/2ojyCiK Republican- https://buff.ly/2obAHhf

Tyler County: According to Tyler County voting officials early voting for the Democratic and Republican Primaries begins Tuesday, February 20th through Friday, March 2nd. Locations include Tyler County Nutrition Center. Doors will open at those locations at 8:00am-4:30pm Monday through Friday and 2:00pm-6:00pm Saturday. We will have two late days on February 26th & 27th 8:00am-8:00pm. Your photo ID is required.

We will be updating this list as more information become available.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.