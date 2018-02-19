First Alert Weather Days in place for heavy rainfall potential this week

A slow moving cold front will combine with deep and plentiful moisture to provide most of East Texas with widespread, heavy rains this week.

Due to the potential for heavy rainfall, we have declared First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Look for rain to start to develop and move through our part of the state on Tuesday, increasing in coverage and intensity as we transition into Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Rainfall will become widespread on Wednesday when the slow moving cold front starts to move into our region, leading to showers and thunderstorms training over the same areas, which is why rainfall amounts will be rather prevalent with this particular weather set-up.

We are forecasting two-to-four inches for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and most of Deep East Texas from now through Thursday, with four-to-six inches possible once we get to areas along and north of a Grapeland to Jacksonville line. The highest rainfall totals should be for areas mainly north and west of our area.

Should these amounts play out, then our potential for flooding will be rather minimal, since these rainfall totals will accumulate over a three day period. However, should we get some high rainfall rates and isolated, higher amounts overall, then there could be some issues with localized street flooding and even some river flooding, too.

Once we get beyond our First Alert Weather Days, a decent shot of lingering rain will persist into Thursday before another storm system arrives this weekend.

The bottom line is that we will remain in an active and unsettled weather pattern for the foreseeable future. Keep the rain gear handy.

