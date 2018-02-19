Lufkin bus station makes changes to bus routes

Beginning in March, two changes to Lufkin’s bus routes will provide some residents better access to medical facilities and grocery stores.

For many years now, Lina Harris has faced problems on her way to get groceries.

“Where it drops us off, it only goes on the Walgreens side of Timberland. Then we have to walk across Timberland and Timberland has traffic going two different directions. You have to walk across the street to get to HEB and that's very dangerous,” Harris said.

But now the modified "purple route" will make getting to HEB much safer.

“On the purple route it will actually turn into HEB for people to board and un-board and then that way they won't have to cross timberland, said Vice President of Administration Wendy Weedon.

They're also modifying the "blue route" that will run through Gaslight Boulevard.

This makes it easier to travel to medical facilities.

“It didn't take us long because everyone saw the urgency to make this happen,” said Councilman Robert Shankle.

Shankle held two Impact Lufkin meetings concerning the transportation around town.

"Everyone came together to make sure we reached a common goal, and that's what it's all about,” said Shankle.

Shankle said with the help of the city, State Representative Trent Ashby and Brazis Transit the new routes will begin on March 19th.

“We strongly feel like this change, and both of the changes will be a better quality in life for everybody involved,” Weedon said.

On the other hand, Harris is relieved that she and her husband will have a safer shopping experience and hopes this new route will lead to other changes.

A public hearing will be held on March 5th to provide residents the opportunity to give feedback.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

