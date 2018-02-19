Lufkin bus station makes changes to bus routes

Beginning in March, two changes to Lufkin’s bus routes will provide some residents better access to medical facilities and grocery stores.More >>
After years of hard work, a Zavalla teen is headed to state after she won the dairy division competition earlier this month.More >>
Texas school districts allowing designated employees to carry handguns for protection are receiving more inquiries from those schools that haven't adopted the so-called “guardian plan.”More >>
Deep moisture will combine with a slow moving cold front to generate some bouts of heavy rainfall this week.More >>
Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20th for several counties in deep East Texas.More >>
