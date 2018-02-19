Lufkin Baseball beats Longview on Opening Day of 2018 season

The Lufkin bats made sure the Pack got off to a hot start for 2018.

The Panthers opened up their 2018 season against the Longview Lobos with an 8-1 victory.. The game was scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Longview but wet field conditions and a chance of rain on Tuesday forced the teams to move the game up a day and play it at Morris Frank Park.

"I thought they handled the change well," Head Coach John Cobb said. "They were mentally tough and they were prepared on the short notice."

Cobb relied on Tanner Green for his opening day starter. Green gave up two early hits that allowed the Lobos to get on the board first. The Lufkin bats though woke up early in the first, scoring 6 runs.

"I didn’t like the lull after that," Cobb said. "We had a chance to put them away early but we let them stay in it."

After a shaky first inning, Green would settle down and the team allowed no more runs.

"Once tanner settled in and got the ball down he was good," Cobb said. "Those two early hits Tanner was going high so you really saw a change once he calmed down and pitched his game."

What might have been the difference in the game was the early jump for the Panthers offense. The team force Longview's Thomas Cox to throw over 30 pitches in the first inning. He would not return.

"It was huge for us," Cobb said. "This early in the year they will not throw a kid again after that many pitches. We were 7-9 on quality at bats."

The team will now prepare for their trip west to the College Station Tournament where they will meet up with Dallas Jesuit in the first round.

