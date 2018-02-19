Central takes down Carthage 3-2

It was a battle of Lady Bulldogs between two softball teams that look to make deep state title runs in the coming months. Central did not let the larger Carthage school intimidate them as they took the field in Hudson Monday afternoon.

Central entered the matchup ranked 2nd in the latest TGCA poll for 3A schools. Carthage was not ranked but came into the season with momentum after being a regional finalist last year. The two hoped to have squared off last week at the Carthage Tournament but weather did not let that happen.

Central would give up a home run in the second inning in what would be a pitcher's duel. Central would finally get the bats to work in the 4th inning when they would plate three runs.

I thought we played well defensively and were patient on offense," Head Coach Kurtis Acosta said. "We've struggled a little with timely hitting but we believe in our kids and knew they would eventually scratch a big inning out and they did just that."

Carthage would add on one more run. Jarynn Sprinkle would make the game winning play by making an over-the-shoulder catch at the wall for the final out in the Central 3-2 win.

"Their pitcher is one of the best in East Texas so we knew we had to be disciplined up there," Acosta said. "Carthage is such a powerful team I didn't think 10 runs was enough so we kept pushing and tried to put more runs on the board in the 6th inning. Coach McFall does a great job with his program and they just don't quit. I didn't feel any relief until Sprinkle made that amazing over the shoulder catch at the wall for the last out."

Central will have a few days off before playing Cinco Ranch out of 6A at the Allen Tournament.

