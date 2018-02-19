Playoff basketball: Lufkin, Longview both fall in Bi-District action

The Boy's Bi-district action got underway Monday night while the girls playoff action moved to the Regional Quarterfinal round.

Boys Scores:

Rockwall 64, Lufkin 59

The Woodlands 56, Longview 43

Silsbee 98, Huntington 63

Central 50, Hempstead 44

Little Cypress 43, Diboll 42

Shelbyville 67, Alto 54

North Hopkins 50, Wolfe City 31

Grapeland 67, Italy 30

Tenaha 80, New Summerfield 49

Saltillo 64, Avinger 36

Millford 63, Wells 57

Oakwood 62, Kennard 37

Moulton 61, Spurger 45

Martins Mill 82, Honey Grove 49

Dangerfield 58, Winnsboro 42

Girls Scores:

Union Grove48, Campbell 43

Slocum 63, Jonesboro 49

MP Chapel Hill 60, Queen City 44

