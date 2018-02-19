Playoff basketball: Lufkin, Longview both fall in Bi-District action

The Boy's Bi-district action got underway Monday night while the girls playoff action moved to the Regional Quarterfinal round.
Boys Scores:
Rockwall 64, Lufkin 59
The Woodlands 56, Longview 43
Silsbee 98, Huntington 63
Central 50, Hempstead 44
Little Cypress 43, Diboll 42
Shelbyville 67, Alto 54
North Hopkins 50, Wolfe City 31
Grapeland 67, Italy 30
Tenaha 80, New Summerfield 49
Saltillo 64, Avinger 36
Millford 63, Wells 57
Oakwood 62, Kennard 37
Moulton 61, Spurger 45
Martins Mill 82, Honey Grove 49
Dangerfield 58, Winnsboro 42
Girls Scores:
Union Grove48, Campbell 43
Slocum 63, Jonesboro 49
MP Chapel Hill 60, Queen City 44
