Houston County Sheriff: There was no threat made against Kennard ISD

Officers with the Kirbyville Police Department arrested an 18-year-old high school student last week after he allegedly defended the suspect in the recent mass shooting incident at a Florida high school and said that he wanted to kill everyone.More >>
Officers with the Kirbyville Police Department arrested an 18-year-old high school student last week after he allegedly defended the suspect in the recent mass shooting incident at a Florida high school and said that he wanted to kill everyone.More >>
In response to a rumor about a potential threat against Kennard ISD students, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter thoroughly and found that there was never any threat.More >>
In response to a rumor about a potential threat against Kennard ISD students, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter thoroughly and found that there was never any threat.More >>
Beginning in March, two changes to Lufkin’s bus routes will provide some residents better access to medical facilities and grocery stores.More >>
Beginning in March, two changes to Lufkin’s bus routes will provide some residents better access to medical facilities and grocery stores.More >>
After years of hard work, a Zavalla teen is headed to state after she won the dairy division competition earlier this month.More >>
After years of hard work, a Zavalla teen is headed to state after she won the dairy division competition earlier this month.More >>
Texas school districts allowing designated employees to carry handguns for protection are receiving more inquiries from those schools that haven't adopted the so-called “guardian plan.”More >>
Texas school districts allowing designated employees to carry handguns for protection are receiving more inquiries from those schools that haven't adopted the so-called “guardian plan.”More >>