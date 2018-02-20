Houston County Sheriff: There was no threat made against Kennard ISD

In response to a rumor about a potential threat against Kennard ISD students, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter thoroughly and found that there was never any threat. No guns or weapons were found.

“There was a rumor of a potential threat to students, please note that we take all rumors seriously, after a thorough investigation and questioning by the district and sheriff’s office there was never a threat to our students,” a post on the Kennard ISD Facebook page stated. ‘Kennard ISD takes student and staff safety as a top priority. At no time were our students in danger. We will always act on the side of caution.”

Houston County Sheriff Darrel Bobbitt said Tuesday morning that it all started when someone snapped a cell phone photo of scribblings on notebook paper back in November. A kid started showing the pictures around, and things escalated, Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt said the drawings on the paper were how the boy connected with his friends.

The student has never been a threat, and there was no hit list as the rumor stated, Bobbitt said.

The sheriff said they found no indication of a threat. No guns or weapons were found, Bobbitt said.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.