Affidavit: Kirbyville ISD student said he wanted to 'to kill everyone'

Officers with the Kirbyville Police Department arrested an 18-year-old high school student last week after he allegedly defended the suspect in the recent mass shooting incident at a Florida high school and said that he wanted to kill everyone.

Michael W. Wilson, of Kirbyville, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony terroristic threat. He has since been released after he posted a bail amount of $5,000.

“Some of his fellow students made some remarks about the shooter in the Florida mass shooting, and Mr. Wilson got mad and was kind of defending the suspect when he made the comments,” said Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister.

Brister said that while Wilson is technically back in school, his not at the Kirbyville High School campus. He said Wilson is attending school at the district’s alternative campus, which is located about a mile away from the campus.

Wilson is under constant supervision at the alternative campus, Brister said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Kirbyville Police Department officer was dispatched out to the high school on Feb. 15, where she spoke to the principal. The principal told the Kirbyville PD officer that several students had come to his office and said that Wilson had said that he wanted “to kill everybody.”

The classmates told the principal that they were discussing the Florida mass shooting incident when Wilson got angry and started defending the suspect’s actions.

“Classmates stated that Michael stated that in an event like the one that happened in Florida, that he would not want to kill himself, but that he hated everyone and wanted to kill everyone,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Wilson’s dad told the principal that his son was in a similar incident when he was in the third grade in Oklahoma, and he was suspended from school.

“Classmates of Michael revealed to [the KHS principal] that Michael’s words disturbed them and scared them enough for them to feel the need to tell someone,” the affidavit stated.

