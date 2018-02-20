Lufkin PD: Vehicle in major wreck struck power pole on Denman Ave.

The Lufkin Police Department is working a major wreck on Denman Avenue where a vehicle struck a power pole.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that they don't have any details on the wreck at this time. It occurred in front of 1710 E. Denman Avenue near the Slack Street intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Pebsworth said that the wreck was caused when the driver, unidentified at this time, became hill and left the road, striking a traffic sign and then an electric pole.

According to Pebsworth, the driver told the officer he suffers from cancer, which is what caused him to become ill. The driver was conscious and alert following the crash and was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin with possible injuries.

Residents and businesses experienced power outages in the immediate area and along Loop 287, Pebsworth said. She added that Oncor has been notified.

According to Oncor representative, Grady Cashion, a majority of the outages have been restored but there are a few isolated incidents where Oncor is working to restore power.

No citations have been issued.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.