Center police investigating after man dies from apparent gunshot wound

One person died from an apparent gunshot wound in Center Monday, according to a Shelby County justice of the peace.

Shelby County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Melissa Crouch confirmed that her office responded to the Pecan Grove community Monday afternoon said that she pronounced a man dead at a home there. Crouch said the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound and that his body was sent to Forensic Medical of Texas in Tyler for an autopsy.

According to a press release from the Center Police Department, two CPD officers were dispatched out to a mobile home at 1314 Shelbyville Street at about 4:37 p.m. on Monday to check out a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Myoe Min dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the press release stated.

The press release stated that Min's gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

Photos that were taken at the scene by ShelbyCountyToday.com staff show bullet holes in the wall of the home.

