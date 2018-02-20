First Alert: Prepare for heavy rainfall the next couple of days

Due to the potential for heavy rainfall to overspread the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas the next couple of days, we have extended our First Alert Weather Days through Thursday to account for the repeated, heavy rains that will fall on East Texas soil.

Rain showers have already started to develop on this Tuesday afternoon, but the bulk of the heavier precipitation still looms to our west. However, as we progress into Tuesday night and Wednesday, look for the rains to increase in both coverage and intensity as the chance of rain goes up to 100%.

Rainfall will become widespread on Wednesday when a slow moving cold front starts to move into our region, leading to showers and thunderstorms training over the same areas, which is why rainfall amounts will be rather prevalent with this particular weather set-up.

We are still forecasting two-to-four inches for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and most of Deep East Texas from now through Thursday, with four-to-six inches possible once we get to areas along and north of a Grapeland to Mount Enterprise line. The highest rainfall totals should be for areas mainly north and west of our area, which is where the flash flood risk will be highest in the days ahead.

If we end up just receiving two-to-four inches of rain in the next 48 hours or so, then our flood threat will be minimal at best. However, usually when we get these atmospheric rivers streaming in plentiful moisture over our area, we will tend to get isolated, higher amounts of rainfall in a few locales. It is these high end amounts that will pose some localized flash flooding in parts of East Texas, especially those areas that are in low-lying spots and prone to taking on high water.

Once we get beyond our First Alert Weather Days, rain chances will drop to 30% on Friday before another storm system leads to another good shot at rain and a few strong thunderstorms on Saturday.

The bottom line is that we will remain in an active and unsettled weather pattern for the foreseeable future. Keep the rain gear handy.

One of the best ways to stay on top of the latest weather developments where you live is to have our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get severe weather alerts, and watch our video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.