Woman pleads guilty to promotion of prostitution of child under 18

An East Texas woman pleaded guilty today to the promotion of prostitution of a child under the age of 18.

Marashia Robinson, 27, asked for prison time but instead received 10 years deferred adjudication in a Nacogdoches courtroom, Tuesday.

In 2014 Nacogdoches Police officers arrested Stanley Warren Turner, 61, and Robinson on felony child sex and prostitution charges after a 14-year-old runaway told authorities that she had numerous sexual relations with men and was paid for the sex at times.

Turner was charged with solicitation of a prostitute under the age of 14 and sexual assault of a child, which are both second-degree felonies. Robinson was charged with promotion of prostitution of a child under the age of 18.

During the trial in December when the Nacogdoches pharmacist was sentenced, Robinson told the visiting judge that she testified on behalf of the state in hopes of a lesser punishment. In her testimony, Robinson said that she didn't know the victim to be 14 years old. Rather Robinson said the victim lied about her age. Robinson then said she helped Turner setup up the sexual encounter with the victim who was looking to make money.

According to arrest affidavits, Turner was accused of offering to pay the victim's mother $2,000 if the victim told police the sexual encounter did not happen.

Turner was sentenced to 6 years in prison by a visiting judge two months ago.

