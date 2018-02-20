Lufkin set to honor Thundering 13, pioneers of youth baseball

The city of Lufkin is set to forever honor the dream season of the 2017 Lufkin All-Stars as well as community members that have grown youth baseball over the years.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, members agreed to put up a sign that has a picture of the Lufkin All-Stars in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on the main pavilion building inside the baseball complex of Morris Frank Park.

During the summer, the All-Stars, representing the Southwest Region, came one game short of the World Championship at the Little League World Series.

Next to the sign will be a plaque that will honor men and women who have worked to improve youth baseball in the city. The city will start with honoring long-time coaches Bud Maddux and Ted Maberry as well as former board member W.A. Dempsy.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.