Nacogdoches taking firm stand for payday lending reform

The payday lending industry continues to be scrutinized as entities nationwide, including here in East Texas work toward reform.

Meaningful reform is being requested by city leaders and ministers in Nacogdoches.

Latonya Christopher, a student of occupational therapy, needed some extra cash for car insurance. She became a payday lending customer.

“I borrowed $400,” said LaTonya Christopher, a payday lender customer.

When she was asked how much she will have to pay back, Christopher laughed nervously and replied, “Almost $800.”

It was a nervous laugh over a very serious situation.

"There's been a real proliferation of these businesses throughout the state,” said Jeff Davis, Nacogdoches’ city attorney. “Some estimate over 3,000. Nacogdoches is not immune to that. Our unofficial count shows somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 payday lending businesses."

Davis said a city resolution is requesting that proposed reform on the federal and state level be maintained and enforced.

"And to help prevent people from falling into these hopeless debt cycles that they currently find themselves in with these practices we see,” Davis said.

A financial topic has evolved into a social issue. Nacogdoches ministerial alliances are concerned.

“Here in Nacogdoches some of these lenders will lend to people at 400 percent interest,” said the Rev. Kyle Childress, a Nacogdoches minister. “It is hurting poor people in this town. It's hurting church members. This is true about white churches, black churches, brown churches. Everybody is being hurt by these predatory lending institutions."

Ministers and attorneys empathize with people short on cash. They just believe reform or alternatives to payday loans could provide an easier way out.

“And maybe some creative ways that our community can do lending itself without predatory lenders,” Childress said.

Christopher plans to use her income tax return to pay off the interest twice what she borrowed. Then provide some advice of her own.

"I'm trying to stay away from this,” Christopher said. “At all possible stay away from it. If you can, stay away from it."

East Texas News reached out to several payday lenders in Nacogdoches, but no interviews were granted.

There are lenders that will not issue title loans, and say they're regulated by the state. Their interest rates are higher than banks and they have fewer rules than banks.

