IHOP Pancake Day is Feb. 27

Anthony Karns, (center) approached Shriners to say thank you. Karns received several surgeries at Shrine Hospital in Dallas. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Nacogdoches Shriners encourage people to donate to their cause on IHOP Pancake Day, Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Source: KTRE Staff)

There's one day out of the year you can eat pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without feeling guilty.

It's on IHOP Pancake Day. It happens a week from today. Pancakes will be offered free of charge, but guests are encouraged to donate to organizations IHOP supports.



In Nacogdoches, it's the Shriners Hospitals for Children.



On Tuesday, the same men who will be serving customers pancakes on Feb. 27 were on hand to drum up some publicity about the big event.



"We use this money for the shrine hospitals to take care of burned and crippled children and everybody that can come out and eat pancakes and donate what they save to Shriner’s Hospital. we thank you a lot for it,” said Robert Parrish, a Nacogdoches Shriner.

During the Shriners’ stop, Anthony Karnes approached them to say thank you. Karnes said he's been treated multiple times at the Shriner’s Hospital in Dallas.

The men said that was what their work is all about.

IHOP Pancake Day is held at restaurants across the nation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 27.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.