Center rolls past Kilgore, Tenaha survives Douglass

The High School basketball playoffs are now in full swing for both the boys and the girls. The girls bracket is now moving on to the regional tournament sites after tonight's action, while the boys are just moving on to the area round.

Boys Scores:

Waco High 47, Nacogdoches 44

Whitehouse 55, A&M Consolidated 53

Sulphur Springs 50, Lovejoy 27

Mt. Pleasant 57, Forney 55 OT

Kernes 94, Lovelady 74

Edgewood 117 Hamptom Prep 35

Troup 53, Elysian FIelds 38

Big Sandy 68, McLeod 48

Woden 65, Cushing 48

Neches 48, San Augustine 43

Pineywoods 102, Sabine Pass 61

Central Heights 62, Trinity 48

White Oak 60, West Rusk 45

Center 78, Kilgore 57

Tatum 62, Chapel Hill 42

Jefferson 77, Arp 35

Evadale 95, Zavalla 87

Big Sandy Dall. 90, Cross Roads 45

Gary 59, Linden Kildare 40

Rivercrest 76, Hawkins 59

Dangerfield 58, Winsboro 42

Hughes Springs 54, Prairiland 42

Carthage 53, Gilmer 48

Canton 52, Pleasant Grove 51

Girls Scores:

Sachse 59, Tyler Lee 45

Gilmer 56, Henderson 34

Tenaha 34, Douglass 30

Martinsville 55, Abbott 39

Mount Vernon 52, Winsboro 51

Woden 50, Timpson 42

LaPoyner 57, Grapeland 54