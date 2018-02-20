Center rolls past Kilgore, Tenaha survives Douglass

The High School basketball playoffs are now in full swing for both the boys and the girls. The girls bracket is now moving on to the regional tournament sites after tonight's action, while the boys are just moving on to the area round.
Boys Scores:
Waco High 47, Nacogdoches 44
Whitehouse 55, A&M Consolidated 53
Sulphur Springs 50, Lovejoy 27
Mt. Pleasant 57, Forney 55 OT
Kernes 94, Lovelady 74
Edgewood 117 Hamptom Prep 35
Troup 53, Elysian FIelds 38
Big Sandy 68, McLeod 48
Woden 65, Cushing 48
Neches 48, San Augustine 43
Pineywoods 102, Sabine Pass 61
Central Heights 62, Trinity 48
White Oak 60, West Rusk 45
Center 78, Kilgore 57
Tatum 62, Chapel Hill 42
Jefferson 77, Arp 35
Evadale 95, Zavalla 87
Big Sandy Dall. 90, Cross Roads 45
Gary 59, Linden Kildare 40
Rivercrest 76, Hawkins 59
Dangerfield 58, Winsboro 42
Hughes Springs 54, Prairiland 42
Carthage 53, Gilmer 48
Canton 52, Pleasant Grove 51
Girls Scores:
Sachse 59, Tyler Lee 45
Gilmer 56, Henderson 34
Tenaha 34, Douglass 30
Martinsville 55, Abbott 39
Mount Vernon 52, Winsboro 51
Woden 50, Timpson 42
LaPoyner 57, Grapeland 54
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.