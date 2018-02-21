Two suspects in custody after threat to Big Sandy ISD in Polk Co.

Extra security will be in place Wednesday at Big Sandy Independent School District after law enforcement received information about potential threats to the Polk County school.

Two unidentified suspects have been taken into custody for terroristic threats, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Further information on the potential threats of violence involving the Dallardsville campus was not immediately available.



"We are working closely with the school administrators to get the situation resolved," a Sheriff's Office news release stated.



Polk County District Attorney William Lee Hon issued a message to students via Facebook.



"If you're thinking it may be a good idea to threaten to do harm or violence in a school, please don't," Hon said. "It's not a good idea. If you're thinking it will be perceived as cute, funny or innocent, it won't be. Instead, it's a crime and will be treated as such by the school administration and law enforcement."

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.