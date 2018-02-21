Shelby County judge rules suspect in January stabbing death incompetent to stand trial

A Shelby County district judge issued a ruling Tuesday that said a 19-year-old man who is accused of stabbing one man to death and injuring another is incompetent to stand trial for his crimes.

Ka Paw Htoo, of Center, is accused in the January stabbing death of 20-year-old Kee Ka. He is also accused of stabbing a 26-year-old Nacogdoches man

Judge Leann Rafferty said in her ruling that Ka Paw Htoo, of Center, is incompetent to stand trial because of his alleged mental state and ordered that he be transferred to the North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon campus or any other qualified facility operated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In the ruling, Rafferty mandated that Htoo will receive treatment at the facility until he is competent to stand trial.

The ruling came after Shelby County District Attorney Stephen Shires filed a motion for competency restoration on Feb. 8.

In the motion, Shires said that Dr. Tom Allen went to the Shelby County Jail to evaluate Htoo on Feb. 7. He also wrote that Allen indicated in his conclusion that Htoo was not competent to stand trial.

Shires requested that Htoo be transferred to the North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon campus.

The district attorney said in the request that Htoo had refused to eat “for some time” and had lost a substantial amount of weight. Shires added that [Htoo’s] apparent mental infirmities have placed him in a position that evidences a substantial risk of harm to himself if he does not receive a higher level of mental health treatment over and above what he may receive while in custody at the Shelby County Jail.”

According to a press release, CPD officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds that had been found on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Shelbyville Street. The dead man was later identified as 20-year-old Yee Ka.

The second victim, who was identified as Aung Naing was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

After further investigation, police identified Htoo as the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Center Police Department Jail.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.