East Texas Now - Experience the news as it breaks

Live video from KTRE News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KTRE News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

East Texas Now is an initiative from KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 that will help us connect with our viewers.

With East Texas Now, we're able to cover more news in more places, providing you with coverage 18 hours a day. East Texas Now gives viewers a chance to experience news as it breaks. But it's also an opportunity for us to engage with you through conversations on our social platforms as we're live.

Click here to watch East Texas Now LIVE from your mobile device.

What you can expect:

breaking news

a behind-the-scenes look at the newsgathering process

live interviews

stories from East Texas about the communities you live in

an ongoing conversation between you and our anchors

East Texas Now airs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

East Texas Now is available on your television, through our FREE KLTV and KTRE news apps, KLTV.com, KTRE.com, Roku and Amazon Fire - meaning you can get our news the way you want, when you want it.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.