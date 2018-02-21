First Alert: More bouts of heavy rain to continue through Friday

It has been a very wet and soggy day across East Texas as many communities have already received anywhere from one-to-three inches of rain, with isolated amounts in excess of five inches in areas in and near the Sabine National Forest.

Unfortunately, deep moisture will continue to stream in and interact with a stalled out frontal boundary to keep high end rain chances in place through not only tonight and Thursday, but also continuing into Friday as well.

With the threat of more heavy rainfall on the horizon, we have extended our First Alert Weather Days through Friday to account for the risk of heavy rain and potentially, some flooding.

Many areas will pick up an additional one-to-three inches of rain on top of what we have already received between now and Friday, which will only exacerbate the flood threat.

Continue to use caution and make sure you avoid water covered roadways. Many of the low-lying spots and areas that are prone to flooding will more than likely have some issues in the next couple of days.

