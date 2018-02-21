Flash flooding, road closures reported at locations in Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service is saying that there is water over portions of a road between Jasper and Hemphill.

In a bulletin that was released at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS cited law enforcement and said that there is flash flooding about two miles southwest of Hemphill in Sabine County.

A Deep East News viewer also submitted a picture of flooding that has occurred at Pineland City Park in Pineland.

The Texas Department of Transporation's Lufkin District reported a road closure on FM 1818 due to a road washout on the southbound side between FM 844 and U.S. 69 South in Angelina County. Traffic control is in place and drivers should prepare for delays.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.