Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms IDs of 2 arrested for threats to Big Sandy ISD

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the names of the two young men who were arrested in connection with making potential terroristic threats toward the Big Sandy Dallardsville independent school district.

One of the suspects allegedly said he was going to come to Big Sandy High School the next day and shoot it up if the basketball team lost its game Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy Byron Lyons with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that Isaiah Adam Thompson, 18, and Aaron Thompson, 17, were each charged with terroristic threat.

Isaiah Thompson and Aaron Thompson are both still being held in the Polk County Jail, and their bond amounts have been set at $20,000 each.

Extra security was in place at Big Sandy ISD Wednesday morning in response to the potential threats.

"The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division spent the majority of the day at the school district, providing additional security and interviewing potential witnesses to this incident," a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office stated.

Lyons said someone overheard a conversation they were having about the Florida shooting and alerted officials. The Sheriff’s office investigated and made the arrests.

According to one of the arrest affidavits, Big Sandy ISD Superintendent Eric Carpenter called the sheriff's office and told them that Isaiah Thompson, said if the basketball team lost the game Tuesday night, he was going to come to school the next day and shoot it up.

"He told several students not to come to school tomorrow because he was going to shoot up the school," the affidavit stated. "He told witnesses there would be no survivors."

Two witnesses in who were in the school when the alleged threatening statements were made corroborated what Carpenter told the sheriff's office, the affidavit stated. Both witnesses provided written statements.

"Further investigation showed Aaron Thompson made the same threats as Isaiah Thompson of shooting the school up," the affidavit stated.

Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said in the press release that threats like the ones Aaron and Isaiah Thompson allegedly made "could spark a whirlwind of consequences that can't be avoided on any level."

"The public must understand this type of behavior will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly to minimize the threat and disruption to the students and faculty," the press release stated.

Polk County District Attorney William Lee Hon posted a warning to the county’s students on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“If you're thinking it may be a good idea to threaten to do harm or violence in a school, please don't. It's not a good idea,” Hon said in his post. “If you're thinking it will be perceived as cute, funny or innocent, it won't be. Instead, it's a crime and will be treated as such by the school administration and law enforcement. You will likely be facing juvenile detention or jail.”

Hon continued by saying that a person convicted of that crime will have a criminal record that will likely follow him or her for the rest of his or her life.

“There are many youthful indiscretions which can be forgiven due to immaturity and impulsivity,” Hon said. “In today’s climate, this is not one of them. If you are looking for attention or respect from your friends and peers, there are far better ways to accomplish that. Make friends. Help someone in need.”

Hon urged students to set a positive example for younger children.

“Your character, integrity and good reputation are valuable commodities that you should protect at all cost for the rest of your life,” Hon said in the Facebook post. “Don't throw them away by doing something stupid.”

