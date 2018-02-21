Huntington's Ellis commits to college, picks up prom date

It was a very good day for Huntington Red Devil center Jay Ellis.

The senior signed his national letter of Intent to play college football at Franklin-Pierce University in New Hampshire.

"It was a long time coming," Ellis said. "It just shows that if you work hard that it will pay off."

Ellis was one of the senior leaders that emerged under first year head coach Jim Kerbow.

"He really stepped up this year," Kerbow said. "He is a hard worker on and off the field. right now in the off season he is in the weight room everyday helping out the underclassman. He doesn't have to do that but he is there."

Huntington went 1-9 this past season and Ellis was selected to the second-team All-District team. Ellis will be joining the Ravens football program that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference of the NCAA DII ranks.

"I have been wanting to get out of Texas for a while and explore the world.I think going 1,800 miles away will be a good opportunity for me."

Ellis also used the opportunity to pop a big-time question to one of his closest friends. After officially signing, Ellis called for Sarah Howard to come forward. Ellis would pull out a poster that asked her to go to prom with him. The wording was similar to the letter Ellis had just signed. It even came with a spot for her to sign.

"We have been best friends for a long time," Howard said. "I knew he might ask. It did not come as a shock. On Monday he told me to wear something nice today so I thought, 'Well maybe'. I think this was sweet. He did it at the perfect time."

