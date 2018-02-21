Playoffs heat up with boys area round and girls regional rounds

The Road to state is nearing an end for High School Girls basketball teams. After this weekend, We will know he is going to state in San Antonio.

4A Region II played at Texas A&M Commerce.

Friday’s semifinals

Tatum vs. Sanger - 5:30 p.m.

Gilmer vs. Argyle - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship will be the Semifinal winners playing at noon.

3A Region II played at Rockwall Heath High School

Friday’s semifinals

Mount Vernon vs. Sunnyvale - 6 pm

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Pottsboro - 8 pm

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.



3A Region III played at Waco Midway

Friday’s semifinals

Marlin vs. Hitchcock - 6 pm

Woodville vs. Grandview - 7:30 pm

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.

2A Region II played at McKinney North HS

Friday’s semifinals

Union Grove vs. Hamilton, 6 pm

Martin’s Mill vs. Era - 8 pm.

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon

2A Region III will be played at Jewett Leon HS

Friday’s semifinals

LaPoynor vs. Woden - 5 pm

Tenaha vs. Centerville - 7:30 pm

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1pm

1A Region IV played t Burger Gym in Austin

Friday’s semifinals

Martinsville vs. Moulton - 6 pm

Slocum vs. Nueces Canyon - 8 pm

Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon

The boys playoff action moves to the area round on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday games:

Edgewood vs. Pottsboro, 7 pm at Paris HS

Malakoff vs. Jarrell, 7 pm at West HS

Grapeland vs. Bosqueville, 6 pm at Corsicana HS

Tenaha vs. Broaddus, 6 pm at Rusk HS

Woden vs. Saratoga West Hardin, 7 pm at Woodville HS

Laneville vs. Bartlett, 6 pm at Jewett Leon HS

Friday games

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 pm at Princeton HS

Mount Pleasant vs. Frisco Liberty, 7:30 pm at Rockwall HS

Whitehouse vs. Magnolia, 7 pm at Crockett HS

Center vs. Van, 7 pm at Pine Tree HS, Longview

Spring Hill vs. Mabank 7 pm at Tyler Junior College

Tatum vs. Canton, 7 pm at Winona HS

Brownsboro vs. Carthage, 7 pm at Lon Morris College, Jacksonville

Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 6 pm at Longview HS

Daingerfield vs. Sabine, 7:30 pm at Gladewater HS

Crockett vs. La Marque, 7 pm at Conroe Oak Ridge HS

Pollok Central vs. East Chambers, 6 pm at Livingston HS

Palestine Westwood vs. McGrego at Corsicana HS

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze, 8 pm at Livingston HS

Big Sandy vs. Bland, 6:30 pm at Mount Vernon HS

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Clarksville, 8 pm at Mount Vernon HS

Gary vs. Celeste, 7 pm at Lindale HS

Oakwood vs. Coolidge, 8 pm at Buffalo HS

Martinsville vs Jonesboro, 7 pm at Franklin HS