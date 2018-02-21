Playoffs heat up with boys area round and girls regional rounds

The Road to state is nearing an end for High School Girls basketball teams. After this weekend, We will know he is going to state in San Antonio.
4A Region II played at Texas A&M Commerce.
Friday’s semifinals
Tatum vs. Sanger - 5:30 p.m.
Gilmer vs. Argyle - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship will be the Semifinal winners playing at noon.
3A Region II played at Rockwall Heath High School
Friday’s semifinals
Mount Vernon vs. Sunnyvale - 6 pm
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Pottsboro - 8 pm
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.
3A Region III played at Waco Midway
Friday’s semifinals
Marlin vs. Hitchcock - 6 pm
Woodville vs. Grandview - 7:30 pm
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1 pm.
2A Region II played at McKinney North HS
Friday’s semifinals
Union Grove vs. Hamilton, 6 pm
Martin’s Mill vs. Era - 8 pm.
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon
2A Region III will be played at Jewett Leon HS
Friday’s semifinals
LaPoynor vs. Woden - 5 pm
Tenaha vs. Centerville - 7:30 pm
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at 1pm
1A Region IV played t Burger Gym in Austin
Friday’s semifinals
Martinsville vs. Moulton - 6 pm
Slocum vs. Nueces Canyon - 8 pm
Saturday’s championship will be the semifinal winners playing at noon
The boys playoff action moves to the area round on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday games:
Edgewood vs. Pottsboro, 7 pm at Paris HS
Malakoff vs. Jarrell, 7 pm at West HS
Grapeland vs. Bosqueville, 6 pm at Corsicana HS
Tenaha vs. Broaddus, 6 pm at Rusk HS
Woden vs. Saratoga West Hardin, 7 pm at Woodville HS
Laneville vs. Bartlett, 6 pm at Jewett Leon HS
Friday games
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 pm at Princeton HS
Mount Pleasant vs. Frisco Liberty, 7:30 pm at Rockwall HS
Whitehouse vs. Magnolia, 7 pm at Crockett HS
Center vs. Van, 7 pm at Pine Tree HS, Longview
Spring Hill vs. Mabank 7 pm at Tyler Junior College
Tatum vs. Canton, 7 pm at Winona HS
Brownsboro vs. Carthage, 7 pm at Lon Morris College, Jacksonville
Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 6 pm at Longview HS
Daingerfield vs. Sabine, 7:30 pm at Gladewater HS
Crockett vs. La Marque, 7 pm at Conroe Oak Ridge HS
Pollok Central vs. East Chambers, 6 pm at Livingston HS
Palestine Westwood vs. McGrego at Corsicana HS
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze, 8 pm at Livingston HS
Big Sandy vs. Bland, 6:30 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Clarksville, 8 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Gary vs. Celeste, 7 pm at Lindale HS
Oakwood vs. Coolidge, 8 pm at Buffalo HS
Martinsville vs Jonesboro, 7 pm at Franklin HS
