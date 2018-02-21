Appleby road issues turn political during an election year

The National Weather Service is saying that there is water over portions of a road between Jasper and Hemphill.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested high school student Tevin Dewayne Sanders in October 2016 for allegedly coming up behind a teacher who was working late and putting a cord in front of her neck.More >>
According to agriculture experts at Angelina County's Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, the recent heavy rain, combined with the East Texas region's clay layer, could make soil water logged and prevent plant growth.More >>
Nacogdoches will host a film festival from February 22 to 24.More >>
Today's rain only made the ongoing road problems in Appleby in Nacogdoches County more prominent.More >>
