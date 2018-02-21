Copy-Contact KTRE

|
KTRE-TV Studio
|
Mailing Address
358 TV Road
|
Physical Location
358 TV Rd. (off US 69-N)
|
Phone
(936) 853-5873
|
Fax
(936) 853-3084
|
KTRE-TV
|
Mailing Address
2516 North St.
|
Physical Location
2516 North St.
|
Phone: (936) 560-3428
|
Fax
(936) 560-1752
|
Business Hours
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays)
|
Name
|
Position
|
E-mail Address
|
Starla Bickerstaff
|
Station Manager
|
Pat Stacey
|
VP/General Manager
|
Stephen Rainwater
|
Digital Sales Manager
|
John Kelbe
|
Regional National Sales Manager
|
Jerry Foley
|
Engineering Supervisor
|
Kenny Boles
|
News Director
|
Cheryl Awtrey
|
Human Resources
|
Jeffrey Awtrey
|
Assignments Editor / Internet
|
Brad Hlozek
|
Chief Meteorologist
|
Mike Wiggins
|
Promotions Director
|
Ashley Slayton
|
Digital Content Manager
|
General e-mail
|
Newsroom
|
StormTracker 9 Weather Center
|
Sports Department
|
Send Community Calendar announcements
|
NOTE: Submission of an announcement for Community Calendar does not guarantee that it will appear on the air. Announcements are subject to editorial review and space limitations.
|
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
