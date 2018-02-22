Cushing man gets 50 years without parole for sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy

A Cushing man is going to prison for at least 50 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy over a period of a year.

John Paul Jones, 40, entered the plea of guilty on a charge of first-degree continuous sexual abuse of a child in Judge Campbell Cox’s courtroom on Thursday.

According to Andrew Jones, a prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office, Jones will serve the sentenced day-for-day and not be eligible for parole.

Jones was arrested in August of 2016 after a deputy interviewed a woman who said she saw a video on Jones' Samsung tablet which showed him "performing obscene sexual acts" on an 8-year-old boy. She said she confronted Jones on it and he admitted to the acts.

Investigators interviewed John Jones and reported he admitted to the crimes with them and said he sexually assaulted him on occasions between summer 2015 until June 2016.

Andrew Jones said John Jones had already been sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence in federal court on child pornography charges and that it is likely he will not begin serving that sentence until his state custody is complete.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities: Cushing man had sex several times with 8-year-old boy

