Nacogdoches Sheriff implements strategy to keep children safe in school

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office:

I have attached a letter that was sent out to all school districts in Nacogdoches County today. It was not my intent to make this letter public, but I have received several questions from concerned citizens wanting to know what the Sheriff Office was doing to ensure the safety of our children. As a father of three children and your Sheriff, school safety has always been a top priority for the Sheriff Office. I can assure you that all Sheriff Deputies have gone through a tremendous amount of training to be prepared for any type of event that may happen at any of our school districts. However, I feel that we can always do more to be prepared and hopefully stopping any actions before they might occur. In light of recent events that have taken place across our country, I feel that the Sheriff Office must do more to help ensure that our children are safe. Last week I meet with my staff to discuss what more can be done. We have implemented a strategy and training program for all schools within our county. The letters to all school superintendents were mailed out today and we are calling them to set up an appointment to conduct a meeting over this topic. We cannot make everything public that we are doing, but I can assure our citizens that this is a top priority for the Sheriff Office and we will continue to work with all schools and offer whatever resources they need to help ensure that our children are safe.