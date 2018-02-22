First Alert: Strong-to-severe storms may disrupt your weekend plans

It has been a very wet and soggy day across East Texas as many communities have already received anywhere from one-to-three inches of rain in the past 24 hours, with isolated amounts of five inches already documented in areas over near Milam, Hemphill, and Woodville.

Unfortunately, deep moisture will continue to stream in and interact with a stalled out frontal boundary to keep high end rain chances in place through tonight and on Friday.

If there is any good news in the short term, it is that the additional rainfall should not be as heavy or as widespread as to what we have experienced in the past 24 to 36 hours.

Our attention is shifting to what will be a fairly potent disturbance and storm system coming our way on Saturday.

This Saturday storm could not only bring us another bout of some heavy rainfall, but it may also bring with it a low-end chance of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms as well.

Right now, the better ingredients for severe weather look to remain off in northeast Texas and northern Louisiana. However, an isolated severe storm or two capable of putting down some damaging winds or an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out down here in Deep East Texas.

With the threat for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could enhance the flood threat for several communities, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for this Saturday to account for this disruptive weather that will make its presence felt in East Texas.

One of the best ways to stay on top of the latest weather developments where you live is to have our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. You can view our interactive radar, get severe weather alerts, and watch our video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.