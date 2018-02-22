Livingston man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting child

An Angelina County grand jury has cleared a Nacogdoches police officer who shot and killed a Lufkin man during a six-hour standoff of any wrongdoing.More >>
A Livingston man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in connection to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.More >>
A spring-like storm system will bring us a good chance of heavy rainfall and the possibility of a severe storm or two on Saturday.More >>
A Lufkin man accused of sexually assaulting six women while he was employed as a state agency phlebotomist has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and accepted a total of 35 years in prison.More >>
The jury trial for a former Lufkin High School student accused aggravated assault of a public servant continued into its second day Thursday.More >>
