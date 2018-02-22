Livingston man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting child

A Livingston man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in connection to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

Charles Lamar Flournoy, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, according to court records.

Flournoy was arrested last July when a child reported being sexually assaulted by Flournoy.

Previous story: http://www.ktre.com/story/36025891/polk-county-sheriffs-office-livingston-man-sexually-assaulted-11-year-old-child

