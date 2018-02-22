Corrigan man gets 10 years for 2 store robberies

A Corrigan man has accepted a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in connection to twice robbing a Moscow store twice last summer.

Ronnie Floyd Reherd, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery on Wednesday, according to court records.

Reherd robbed the Moscow Valero on July 12. According to the sheriff’s office, Reherd forced a customer who was standing outside into the store at gunpoint. After the robbery, Reherd rand off and a witness called the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reherd was followed into Corrigan, where he went into a home and was detained by law enforcement. Detectives then came to the scene and found evidence that linked Reherd to the robbery that night and another one on June 26.

