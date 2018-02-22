Grand jury no-bills Nacogdoches police sniper who killed Lufkin man during standoff

An Angelina County grand jury has cleared a Nacogdoches police officer who shot and killed a Lufkin man during a six-hour standoff of any wrongdoing.

District Attorney Joe Martin said the grand jury issued a no-bill on the officer, who worked as a sniper with a SWAT team that assisted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office in the standoff in the Moffett area.

The standoff ended when the officer shot and killed Stacy Sturdivant, 46.

“He had been given the green light if he started shooting again,” Martin said. “He had fired about 10 shots and the sniper placed a round right through a narrow space.”

On April 24, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a person barricaded inside the home. It was the last of many time authorities had been out to the home due to complaints of Sturdivant getting intoxicated and firing his guns. On that night, deputies went to the home and Sturdivant fired at them twice. That is when SWAT was called in and Sturdivant continued to fire at them.

Sturdivant hit a patrol vehicle 69 times during the standoff.

