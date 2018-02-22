Grand jury no-bills Nacogdoches police sniper who killed Lufkin man during standoff

IRS scammers are now leaving voicemails on Sheriff's phones. Yesterday Trinity County Sheriff, Woody Wallace, received a call from a scammer....More >>
Earlier this year Governor Greg abbot announced funding to protect law enforcement across the state with rifle-resistant vests.More >>
Here in East Texas, a number of verbal threats involving schools and even arrests have occurred since the Florida shootings. The incidents present a question. When do comments cross the line between freedom of speech and a threat? East Texas News spoke with a constitutional law professor and a criminal defense attorney to explain. Nacogdoches attorney Tim James makes it his business to defend the accused. He's no stranger to representing clients facing terroristic threat char...More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has cleared a Nacogdoches police officer who shot and killed a Lufkin man during a six-hour standoff of any wrongdoing.More >>
A Livingston man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges in connection to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.More >>
