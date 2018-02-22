Deputies at ACSO receive first set of rifle-resistant vests

Earlier this year Governor Greg Abbot announced funding to protect law enforcement across the state.

The funded money will be used to buy rifle-resistant vests.

One of the agencies benefiting from the grant was right here in East Texas.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office received their first set.

Captain Alton Lenderman said as of right now, the vests are being shared, but soon each deputy will have their own.

They hope the extra protection will only make them more prepared for the unthinkable.

“Over the last few years the shooters are using more and more of the AR-15 rifles and things like that. We had to upgrade our body armor to make sure that the officers were safe,” said Lenderman.

Unlike the kevlar bulletproof vest the rifle-resistant vest is equipped with a ceramic plate that protects the heart and spine.

