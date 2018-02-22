Tenaha, Woden, Grapeland all pick up victories in Area Round act - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Tenaha, Woden, Grapeland all pick up victories in Area Round action

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

There were not many games in the Pineywoods Thursday night for the Boys Basketball Area Round, but the games that took place all had great matchups.

Four ranked teams from Deep East Texas all took the floor with three of them winning and moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Thursday night Scores:

1A 3. Laneville 82, Bartlett 27

2A 3. Tenaha 66,  2A 17. Broaddus 44

2A 11. Grapeland 83, Bosqueville 59

Woden 62, West Hardin 32

Edgewood 57, Pottsboro 54

3A 1. Jarrell 62, Malakoff 54

The Action continues Friday night with the conclusion of the Area Round for the Boys:

Friday games
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 pm at Princeton HS
Mount Pleasant vs. Frisco Liberty, 7:30 pm at Rockwall HS
Whitehouse vs. Magnolia, 7 pm at Crockett HS
Center vs. Van, 7 pm at Pine Tree HS, Longview
Spring Hill vs. Mabank 7 pm at Tyler Junior College
Tatum vs. Canton, 7 pm at Winona HS
Brownsboro vs. Carthage, 7 pm at Lon Morris College, Jacksonville
Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 6 pm at Longview HS
Daingerfield vs. Sabine, 7:30 pm at Gladewater HS
Crockett vs. La Marque, 7 pm at Conroe Oak Ridge HS
Pollok Central vs. East Chambers, 6 pm at Livingston HS
Palestine Westwood vs. McGrego  at Corsicana HS
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze, 8 pm at Livingston HS
Big Sandy vs. Bland, 6:30 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Clarksville, 8 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Gary vs. Celeste, 7 pm at Lindale HS
Oakwood vs. Coolidge, 8 pm at Buffalo HS
Martinsville vs Jonesboro, 7 pm at Franklin HS

Pineywoods vs Shelbyville, 7 pm Nacogdoches HS

