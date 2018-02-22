Tenaha, Woden, Grapeland all pick up victories in Area Round action

There were not many games in the Pineywoods Thursday night for the Boys Basketball Area Round, but the games that took place all had great matchups.

Four ranked teams from Deep East Texas all took the floor with three of them winning and moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Thursday night Scores:

1A 3. Laneville 82, Bartlett 27

2A 3. Tenaha 66, 2A 17. Broaddus 44

2A 11. Grapeland 83, Bosqueville 59

Woden 62, West Hardin 32

Edgewood 57, Pottsboro 54

3A 1. Jarrell 62, Malakoff 54

The Action continues Friday night with the conclusion of the Area Round for the Boys:

Friday games

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 pm at Princeton HS

Mount Pleasant vs. Frisco Liberty, 7:30 pm at Rockwall HS

Whitehouse vs. Magnolia, 7 pm at Crockett HS

Center vs. Van, 7 pm at Pine Tree HS, Longview

Spring Hill vs. Mabank 7 pm at Tyler Junior College

Tatum vs. Canton, 7 pm at Winona HS

Brownsboro vs. Carthage, 7 pm at Lon Morris College, Jacksonville

Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 6 pm at Longview HS

Daingerfield vs. Sabine, 7:30 pm at Gladewater HS

Crockett vs. La Marque, 7 pm at Conroe Oak Ridge HS

Pollok Central vs. East Chambers, 6 pm at Livingston HS

Palestine Westwood vs. McGrego at Corsicana HS

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze, 8 pm at Livingston HS

Big Sandy vs. Bland, 6:30 pm at Mount Vernon HS

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Clarksville, 8 pm at Mount Vernon HS

Gary vs. Celeste, 7 pm at Lindale HS

Oakwood vs. Coolidge, 8 pm at Buffalo HS

Martinsville vs Jonesboro, 7 pm at Franklin HS

Pineywoods vs Shelbyville, 7 pm Nacogdoches HS