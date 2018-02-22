Tenaha, Woden, Grapeland all pick up victories in Area Round action

There were not many games in the Pineywoods Thursday night for the Boys Basketball Area Round, but the games that took place all had great matchups.
Four ranked teams from Deep East Texas all took the floor with three of them winning and moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals.
Thursday night Scores:
1A 3. Laneville 82, Bartlett 27
2A 3. Tenaha 66, 2A 17. Broaddus 44
2A 11. Grapeland 83, Bosqueville 59
Woden 62, West Hardin 32
Edgewood 57, Pottsboro 54
3A 1. Jarrell 62, Malakoff 54
The Action continues Friday night with the conclusion of the Area Round for the Boys:
Friday games
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 pm at Princeton HS
Mount Pleasant vs. Frisco Liberty, 7:30 pm at Rockwall HS
Whitehouse vs. Magnolia, 7 pm at Crockett HS
Center vs. Van, 7 pm at Pine Tree HS, Longview
Spring Hill vs. Mabank 7 pm at Tyler Junior College
Tatum vs. Canton, 7 pm at Winona HS
Brownsboro vs. Carthage, 7 pm at Lon Morris College, Jacksonville
Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 6 pm at Longview HS
Daingerfield vs. Sabine, 7:30 pm at Gladewater HS
Crockett vs. La Marque, 7 pm at Conroe Oak Ridge HS
Pollok Central vs. East Chambers, 6 pm at Livingston HS
Palestine Westwood vs. McGrego at Corsicana HS
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Kountze, 8 pm at Livingston HS
Big Sandy vs. Bland, 6:30 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins vs. Clarksville, 8 pm at Mount Vernon HS
Gary vs. Celeste, 7 pm at Lindale HS
Oakwood vs. Coolidge, 8 pm at Buffalo HS
Martinsville vs Jonesboro, 7 pm at Franklin HS
Pineywoods vs Shelbyville, 7 pm Nacogdoches HS
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.