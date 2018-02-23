Former LHS student who put cord in front of teacher's neck gets 5 years probation

Officers arrested four Houston men early Friday morning after catching them attempting to steal from Lufkin Power Sports on U.S. 59 south.More >>
An Angelina County jury sentenced a former Lufkin High School student who held a cord in front of a teacher’s neck back in October of 2013 to five months of probation Friday morning.More >>
IRS scammers are now leaving voicemails on Sheriff's phones. Yesterday Trinity County Sheriff, Woody Wallace, received a call from a scammer....More >>
Earlier this year Governor Greg abbot announced funding to protect law enforcement across the state with rifle-resistant vests.More >>
Here in East Texas, a number of verbal threats involving schools and even arrests have occurred since the Florida shootings. The incidents present a question. When do comments cross the line between freedom of speech and a threat? East Texas News spoke with a constitutional law professor and a criminal defense attorney to explain. Nacogdoches attorney Tim James makes it his business to defend the accused. He's no stranger to representing clients facing terroristic threat char...More >>
