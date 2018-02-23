Former LHS student who put cord in front of teacher's neck gets 5 years probation

An Angelina County jury sentenced a former High School student who held a cord in front of a teacher’s neck back in October of 2016 to five months of probation Friday morning.

As part of the terms of Tevin Dewayne Sanders’ probation, he will be required to spend Spring Break in jail.

Sanders’ trial was held in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District courtroom. The sentencing came a day after the jury found Sanders guilty of threatening a public servant.

The jury found Sanders not guilty of the charge of aggravated assault.

In addition to having to spend Spring Break in jail, Sanders will also have to pay a $3,000 fine. He will also be required to undergo mental evaluation and treatment, and he will have to notify the Stephen F. Austin State University police department, dean of students, his dorm advisor, and his roommate of his conviction in writing.

Sanders is forbidden from having any contact with the victim, the victim’s family, or anyone with Lufkin ISD. He is banned from going onto any Lufkin ISD or Nacogdoches ISD property. He is also not allowed to attend any Lufkin ISD school event. In addition, the terms of Sanders’ probation say he is forbidden to possess a gun or any type of knife other than a butter knife.

Officers with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested high school student Tevin Dewayne Sanders in October 2016 for allegedly hiding in a closet and then coming up behind a teacher who was working late and putting a cord in front of her neck.

