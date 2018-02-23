LPD catches 4 men in act of trying to steal from Lufkin Power Sports

Clockwise from top left: Christopher Mouton, Jordyn Carmon, Rodney Blanton and Joshua Baker were all arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity following a Friday incident a Lufkin Power Sports. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, TEXAS (News Release) - Officers arrested four Houston men early Friday morning after catching them attempting to steal from Lufkin Power Sports on U.S. 59 south.

Joshua Baker, 26, Rodney Blanton, 21, Christopher Mouton, 20, and Jordyn Carmon, 19, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity following report of suspicious activity around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed Blanton, Mouton and Carmon initially trespassing on the property and then starting up one of the ATVs on the lot.

Officers announced their presence and told the men to stop. The men fled into a wooded area behind the business and two of them were taken into custody at 3:47 a.m. The third man was arrested roughly 10 minutes later.

Baker, who was serving as the getaway driver, was parked nearby on U.S. 59 south inside Blanton's gray, 2006 Ford F250 truck with an empty trailer attached. Officers made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.

The four men remain in the Angelina County Jail on $10,000 bonds.