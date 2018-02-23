Houston County affidavits: 2 arrested after gun sale turns into armed robbery

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested two teens after they allegedly went to meet with a man back in December of 2017 on the pretense of buying two handguns and then turned the weapons on the victim what turned out to be an armed robbery.

The guns were the only items stolen from the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Keyshaun Chatman, and Javiounce Johnson, both 17, were arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

According to one of the probable cause affidavits, a Crockett PD detective met with the victim on Tuesday after he was assigned to the case.

The alleged victim told the CPD detective that he met with Chatman at a park on Dec. 18, 2017, and they talked about guns. He also said that he told Chatman that he had two handguns, a Ruger P85 9mm and an H&R .22 magnum, that belonged to his step-father the affidavit stated.

At that point, Chatman told the victim to meet up with him and to bring the guns, so he could take pictures of them to show his grandfather what kind of gun he wanted, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim met with Chatman near the area of Montgomery Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. The victim said that Chatman brought, Johnson and two other men he didn’t recognize.

The victim said that Johnson was wearing a hoodie that was covering his face, but he recognized his voice when he said, “What’s up, Mando” and the other man said “What’s up” back to him, the affidavit stated.

The victim said Chatman moved the meeting place to a cemetery because he thought the first location was too close to the police department, the affidavit stated.

When they all arrived at the cemetery, Chatman and Johnson asked to hold the guns, and the victim handed them over.

“[The victim] told me that Johnson raised the Ruger 9mm handgun, pointed it at [the victim] and stated, ‘You just been robbed, [expletive],’” the CPD detective wrote in the affidavit. “[The victim] stated that after Johnson pointed the gun at him, Chatman pointed the .22-caliber revolver at him and said, ‘Yeah, [racial term].’”

The victim told the detective that the two men told him that if he snitched, they would “kill him, his [expletive], and his whole family,” the affidavit stated. Then the two suspects allegedly told the victim to take off walking.

The victim told the detective that during the robbery, he was afraid they were going to shoot him in the back, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim walked back to his step-father’s house. He said he didn’t tell anyone about the robbery at the time because he was scared to call the police, the affidavit stated.

