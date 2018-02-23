Affidavit: Nacogdoches man sexually assaulted 16-year-old child

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man earlier this week in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old child.

Ladarreon Romond Barton, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge. No bail amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, Barton gave a detailed statement about a sexual encounter he had with a 16-year-old child. In addition, a child said during a forensic interview that Barton sexually assaulted him or her.

