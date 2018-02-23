Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office arrests 2 in string of 26 vehicle burglaries

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has made arrests and recovered property in 26 car burglaries that have occurred in Nacogdoches County. The Sheriff Office has also been able to link the suspects to other additional car burglaries that have occurred in Sabine County, Shelby County San Augustine and Angelina County. We also believe that this theft ring may be connected to Newton and Cherokee Counties.

Due to the amount of car burglaries that were occurring, Sheriff Bridges formed a specialized unit consisting of six deputies that sole focus was to investigate the string of car burglaries that were occurring. The deputies followed many leads during the investigation and were able to find a piece of equipment that was stolen out of Woden, Texas that was sold to an area pawn shop.

Deputies were able to identify two suspects in the case initially, and conducted a search of a residence in Lufkin, Texas on 02-15-18. The search lead led to the discovery of three firearms that were stolen out of Sabine County, and multiple other articles that were stolen out of four other counties, to include Nacogdoches County.

Through conducting interviews, the Sheriff Office was able to locate another firearm that was stolen out of Nacogdoches County. The Sheriff Office also executed a search warrant on a phone that has assisted law enforcement to identifying 4 additional suspects that were involved in thefts through several different counties.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has arrested, Jamarcus Suell 23 years of age from Lufkin and he has been charged with 20 counts of Burglary of a motor vehicle class A misdemeanor, 3 counts of theft of firearm, state jail felony and has more charges pending.

Kindrick Davis 23 years of age from Lufkin has been charged with two counts of theft, both charges are misdemeanors.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office also has pending warrants on another subject from Angelina County for theft. His name is being withheld at this time, but deputies are actively searching for the subject.

Next week the Sheriff Office will start releasing property back to the victims in this case that occurred in Nacogdoches County. The reported value for items stolen in Nacogdoches County is $6,620.00 dollars in property and cash. The Sheriff Office has recovered $2,835.00 dollars’ worth of property for the victims in Nacogdoches County.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has also recovered over $3,000.00 dollars’ worth of property that the suspects have taken in other area counties. That property has also been returned to the agencies handling those investigations.

Due to the efforts of this specialized unit of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office, there will be at least 7 different people charged in this theft ring across five different counties. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.