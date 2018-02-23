A First Alert Severe Weather Day issued for Saturday

Our next storm system and cold front will barrel through the state on Saturday, which will bring us not only a good shot at rain, but perhaps, a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms late in the day and into the evening hours.

This has led to the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for all of our KTRE viewing area.

The best chance for scattered, severe thunderstorms will be off to our north, encompassing much of northeast Texas, northern Louisiana, and much of Arkansas where a medium or higher risk of severe weather will exist.

A low risk of severe weather will be in place for areas along and north of an Alto to Nacogdoches to San Augustine line. This means the best chance to see an isolated severe thunderstorm or two in our area will be for our northernmost counties and communities late in the day on Saturday.

Our main severe weather storm threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, should any storms reach severe limits.

Even though our risk for severe weather is on the low end, we will still have to pay attention to the weather throughout the day since this will be our first severe weather threat of the new year. Make sure you have a way to get the watches and/or warnings, should any be issued where you live.

One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.

If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called KTRE First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.

