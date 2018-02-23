Approved construction project addresses dangerous Angelina County intersection

The Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $2.2 million in construction projects for Lufkin District as part of the $263.6 million in statewide projects.

One of the projects is the installation of a traffic signal in Angelina County. The $165,664.83 project will address the dangerous intersection of US 69 South at FM 326. There have been multiple car crashes at that intersection and The Texas Department of Transportation conducted a study reviewing the safety of the intersection in August 2017. Funding for the project is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program and the Preventive Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program.

Another approved project is milling of edge line and center line rumble strips or profile edge line marking on various highways in Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, San Jacinto counties. The $294,820.39 project is funded as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

$1.8 million was approved for the project in Shelby and San Augustine counties. It includes resurfacing SH7 in Shelby and San Augustine counties with Permeable Friction Course, which is designed to repel water and reduce road noise. Funding for the project is part of the Preventive Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program.

There is no time line for completion for any of the projects.

Copyright 2018. KTRE. All rights reserved.