SFA's TJ Holyfield joins elite club

SFA's TJ Holyfield is rising up the ranks in the SFA History books. The junior forward joined the 1,000 point club Wednesday night in a 97-62 victory over Central Arkansas.

Holyfield is the 29th player in school history to join the list. He is also in elite company to be on of the few to have 1,000 points and over 500 rebounds.

"It's an honor," Holyfield said. "I didn't know about it until last week really. I had three baskets tonight and they came off of assist so I have to give my teammates credit for it to."

This year, Holyfield has scored 375 points and has three regular season games left before the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy. Winning the tournament was a goal Holyfield set at the beginning of the year. it is the only thing on his mind. So, much so, the career points is not a big concern right now.

"Here is a guy that will probably be the leading scorer, shot blocker and rebounder in school history before he leaves here," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "He gives credit to everyone else but himself. No one sees him in here in the mornings shooting, or at night shooting, or the extra lifting he is doing or on Sundays he is meal prepping for himself. He is also a model student athlete and all the studying he puts into class work. It has been an honor to see him do this over the past two seasons."

Holyfield and the Lumberjacks are one game behind Nichols State in the conference standings with just three games left on the year. The team will play Lamar on Saturday night at home. The tip-off is set for 6 pm.

